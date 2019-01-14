Unsecure bales tip of the iceberg for one driver

Image source: Garda Siochana Twitter

A driver of a 4X4 and trailer recently had a run in with An Garda Siochana in the midlands for towing a number of bales in an unsafe manner.

The driver was stopped by Gardai in Co. Offaly for unsecured bales, with four round bales of straw being held in place by a single strap.

Furthermore, the long wheelbase vehicle had another bale in the back, with no restraint, that was not on a flat surface.

Upon further examination, it was found that the vehicle had no tax, no safety trailer cable/chain, no Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT) – also known as the Department of Environment (DOE) test – and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The offending driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Notice (FCN) and a court date by Gardai.

Commenting on the case through the Garda Twitter page, a Garda representative said: “Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle for unsafe load.

“Vehicle had no tax, No DOE and driver was not wearing a safety belt. No safety chain/break away cable on trailer either.


“Court proceedings commenced, FCNs to be issued. Always transport goods safely.”

Safety paramount

Travelling with an unsecured load poses a number of risks for both the driver of the vehicle and other road users, according to the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA).

Unsecured or inadequately secured loads can shift when a vehicle is in motion and may cause:
  • Loss of control of vehicle;
  • Objects to fall on or hit people;
  • Road obstruction or collision where a driver is required to swerve to avoid fallen items;
  • Failure to secure loads properly may also result in financial losses due to damaged goods and vehicles, lost working time, clean-up costs and legal costs.

The RSA insists that all loads must be secured, even if the vehicle is only travelling a short distance or at low speeds.

