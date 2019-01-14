Unsecure bales tip of the iceberg for one driver

A driver of a 4X4 and trailer recently had a run in with An Garda Siochana in the midlands for towing a number of bales in an unsafe manner.

The driver was stopped by Gardai in Co. Offaly for unsecured bales, with four round bales of straw being held in place by a single strap.

Furthermore, the long wheelbase vehicle had another bale in the back, with no restraint, that was not on a flat surface.

Upon further examination, it was found that the vehicle had no tax, no safety trailer cable/chain, no Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT) – also known as the Department of Environment (DOE) test – and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The offending driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Notice (FCN) and a court date by Gardai.

Commenting on the case through the Garda Twitter page, a Garda representative said: “Offaly Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle for unsafe load.

“Vehicle had no tax, No DOE and driver was not wearing a safety belt. No safety chain/break away cable on trailer either.

“Court proceedings commenced, FCNs to be issued. Always transport goods safely.”

Safety paramount

Travelling with an unsecured load poses a number of risks for both the driver of the vehicle and other road users, according to the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA).

Loss of control of vehicle;

Objects to fall on or hit people;

Road obstruction or collision where a driver is required to swerve to avoid fallen items;

Failure to secure loads properly may also result in financial losses due to damaged goods and vehicles, lost working time, clean-up costs and legal costs. Unsecured or inadequately secured loads can shift when a vehicle is in motion and may cause: