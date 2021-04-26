Irish government negotiations with the European Commission on the reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) must have proper Dáil oversight and input from Irish farming organisations, according to Holly Cairns.

Consequently, the Cork TD labelled as “unacceptable” the fact that the Dáil will not be voting on the government’s approach to CAP negotiations.

Speaking at a Dáil debate on CAP reform last week, the Social Democrats agriculture spokesperson accused Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue of “negotiating on CAP reform without proper Dáil oversight or input from Irish farming organisations”.



Commenting, deputy Cairns said: “We have a right to know that our food is produced in a fair and ethical way.

“At present, it is not – it is at the expense of our farmers, migrant and Irish workers, consumers and the environment.

The TD claimed that this is a “direct result” of the policies implemented by CAP and the Department of Agriculture.

The agricultural spokesperson added:

“It is unacceptable that the government’s approach to CAP negotiations will not be voted on in the Dáil.

“This means that TDs will not be afforded proper scrutiny of measures that will have a lasting impact on the livelihoods of Irish farmers.

“I am calling on the Minister to ensure that a Dáil session is added to the calendar as soon as possible so he can present his position on CAP negotiations and allow TDs from all sides of the house to ask questions.”

Warning that the Department of Agriculture’s power is considerable, the Cork TD stressed that the minister “needs to be held accountable” by politicians and the public.



“The forthcoming CAP will shape not only farming practices, but also the Irish landscape for the next decade,” she said.

It is unbelievable that there has essentially been no Dáil time devoted to discussing the government’s approach to the negotiations. The minister and his officials are representing farmers and this state with no oversight or scrutiny from this house.

Highlighting that she has had to rely on parliamentary questions to clarify the minister’s position at European negotiations on CAP, deputy Cairns used convergence as an example of the complexities at hand, stating:

“The commission seems to be pushing 75% convergence, whereas the European Parliament proposed 100% convergence.



“The minister informed me that his department is analysing the effects of all proposed changes and is engaging with his European colleagues and farmer organisations to help inform the decision-making process,” she said, claiming:

“To me, this implies he does not have a position and there is no real representation of Irish farmers in these crucial negotiations.

“However, representatives from farming organisations have informed me the minister and his department are pushing for minimum convergence, and for member states to have a greater function in setting the levels,” the TD said.