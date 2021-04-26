Trim Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of pieces of property from a machinery yard recently.

In a post on Facebook over the weekend, Meath Crime Prevention said the theft was carried out in Longwood on the morning of March 26.

Machinery yard broken into

Meath Crime Prevention said in its social media post:

“Ifor Williams cattle trailer size 12×6 taken from a farm yard. A plant machinery yard was broken into, diesel was stifled, 22 vehicle batteries were taken from heavy plant machines, along with a McConnel flail head hedge-cutter in new condition taken, pallet forks and a clamshell bucket. Image source: Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page

“If anyone sees the property for sale anywhere or perhaps even knows where it might be, please contact Gardaí on 046-943-1222.”

Advertisement

Authorities investigate after ‘270 dead calves found on farm’

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating a case following the discovery and removal of a large number of dead calves – reported to be over 270 – on a farm in Co. Galway.

According to local publication the Connacht Tribune, “over 270 dead calves have been taken from the farm”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine told Agriland:

“We can confirm that Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine officials are involved in an investigation.

“The Department of Agriculture does not comment on individual cases.”