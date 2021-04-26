Over 380 inspections of the agriculture sector have been carried out by the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) across the years 2015 to 2020, encountering an average overall employment law breach rate of 48%.

The WRC, which was established in 2015 under the Workplace Relations Act, has today (Monday, April 26), published its sixth annual report.

In 2020, the WRC concluded a total of 7,687 inspections, of which 5,202 were unannounced; found 1,760 employers to be in breach of employment laws; recovered €1.7 million in unpaid wages; and received 704 inspection complaints.

The Inspection and Enforcement Services of the WRC undertake inspections of employment records to ensure employer compliance with employment law in the state.

Inspection activity is generally focused on sectors where non-compliance is suspected or as a response to complaints received regarding alleged non-compliance by specific employers, the WRC stated.

Meat processing and agriculture employment law breaches

The WRC has been active in the meat processing sector carrying out 61 inspections of plants in the period 2015 to 2020.

Of these inspections, there were 29 (48%) detected breaches of employment law to some extent (inadequate records, working time and pay issues, employment permits) and recovered almost €184,000 in outstanding wages.

In 2020, 11 inspections were carried out and five employers were found to be in breach of employment law.

Over 380 inspections of the agriculture sector (including horticulture) have been carried out across the years 2015 to 2020. The average overall breach rate encountered during inspections is 48%.

This relates primarily to inadequate record keeping and resultant working time and unpaid wages issues. Unpaid wages recovered amounted to €405,445 in the period.

In 2020, 41 inspections were carried out and 17 employers were found to be in breach of employment law.

Assisting employees and employers

In welcoming the WRC report, Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English said the WRC faced challenges during 2020 that were unprecedented owing to the impact of Covid-19.

Minister English highlighted the success of the WRC in recovering €1.7 million in unpaid wages for employees over the year, saying: “The WRC will continue to play a pivotal role in assisting employees and employers in Ireland as we move towards a jobs-led economic recovery post pandemic.”