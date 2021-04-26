Italian brand Merlo has unveiled its latest model of telescopic handler – the “top-of-the-line” TF65.9T-170-HF Turbofarmer.

The machine is aimed at farm buyers, industrial and construction users, according Merlo’s Irish distributors McHale Plant Sales.

Denis McGrath, general manager of McHale Plant Sales, claimed the new TF 65.9 is a “unit equally at home on the farm, in the grain store or as part of a farm contractor’s fleet as it will be in a construction or industrial setting”.

The TF65.9T-170-HF range comprises three model variants: the TF65.9; the TF65.9TCS-170-HF; and the range-topping TF65.9TCS-170 CVTRONIC-HF.

All three are powered by a Stage V compliant 4.5L, four-cylinder, 170hp (125kW) turbo diesel engine with DPF and SCR system, while attributes include a maximum lifting capacity of 6,500kg, a maximum lifting height of 8.8m, and a top speed of 40kph.

Other features of note include hydrostatic transmission, EPD electronic control, load sensing hydraulics, transversal levelling, and 1,010mm wide FOPS (falling object protective structure) and ROPS (roll over protection structure) certified modular cab with a claimed “best-in-class” visibility, according to Merlo.

Advertisement

The TF65.9 can be equipped with fork lifts, work cage, materials grab and bale clamps, loader bucket, crane hook and cables and other boom attachments such as cleaning brushes.

The newest Turbofarmer range also has an electronic joystick control with capacity sensor and its ASCS safety system.

On a 10-inch colour screen, operators can access a range of key data: items such as load and stability, the geometric limits of machine use, speed and adjustment of hydraulic settings, and information on the amount of loads handled is recorded and stored – updated in real time, according to operating conditions, Merlo said.

Safety-wise, an integrated safety system controls operating parameters while a ‘load control’ system automatically detects the attachment being used and configures the machine’s boom extension and angle and other control variants accordingly, it added.

New ‘high flow’ hydraulics with variable displacement pump and electronically controlled ‘flow sharing’ deliver a maximum flow of 160L/minute.

A ‘descent by gravity’ feature drastically reduces fuel consumption during working, pick and carry cycles while an automated, press-button function can memorise and return the boom to its working position.