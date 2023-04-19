Poland and Ukraine have struck a deal to allow grain from the latter country to pass through its territory to other destinations.

However, a ban on Ukrainian grain being unloaded and sold in Poland will remain in place.

Over the weekend, the government of Poland took the decision to suspend grain imports from Ukraine until the end of June, amid growing unease from the Polish farming community, which claims that agri-produce moving from Ukraine into eastern Europe is driving down local prices for produce.

The agreement reached yesterday (Tuesday, April 18) outlines that Ukrainian agri-produce will be allowed travel through Poland, but not stay there.

The agreement was reached following two days of talks between the country’s agriculture ministers at Polish government buildings.

Advertisement

The Polish minister, Robert Telus, said that, for a period of time, the movement of Ukrainian produce through Poland will take place under a convoy.

Electronic and digital technology will also be used to monitor these shipments.

Ukrainian authorities have agreed to revoke export licences from exporters who violate the terms of yesterday’s agreement.

The flow of Ukrainian goods through Poland is set to recommence by Friday (April 21).

Commenting on the agreement, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said she understood the concerns of Polish farmers and was grateful for the assistance of Polish authorities.

Advertisement

“I would like thank the Poles for their support and solidarity,” she said.

Ukrainian agriculture minister Mykola Solskyi remarked: “We had two very productive days of talks and they were very effective negotiations.”

Impact of war on Ukraine exports

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, there has been continuing concern over the possibility of Ukrainian agri-produce, especially grain, being trapped in the country.

Ukraine is one of the largest producers and exporters of grain in the world, and the possibility of shortages of exports from the country has been cited as a major threat to international food security.

To address this, The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed by Ukraine and Russia on July 22 last year.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey, allows for the safe navigation of exports of grain, foodstuffs and fertilisers, including ammonia, from designated Ukrainian ports.