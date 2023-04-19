Carbery Group has announced its milk price for March supplies, confirming a net reduction of 4c/L for last month.

The processor reduced its price for milk supplied in March by 6c/L and applied a 2c/L support from the stability fund.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price of 44.44c/L, including VAT and 0.5c/L somatic cell count bonus.

Carbery said it continues to monitor dairy market performance closely.

Milk price

Meanwhile, Dairygold confirmed a 4c/L reduction to 42c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, and VAT.

Arrabawn co-op said that “due to weaker global dairy market conditions” its board has decided to reduce its price for milk supplied in March.

It has reduced its price by 4c/L to 44.19c/L inclusive of VAT at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Kerry Group will pay suppliers a base milk price of 40c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. This marks a drop of 4c/L from the base price for February supplies.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies reduced its price for milk supplied in March by 4c/L to 42.85c/L inclusive of VAT at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.