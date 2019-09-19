UCD and AgriLand announce partnership for Research Seminar Series

L-R: Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew; Doyle; communications, marketing and student recruitment officer, Valerie Abbott; Managing Director, AgriLand, Cormac Farrelly and Dr. Nigel Brunton, Institute of Food and Health, UCD

University College Dublin (UCD) and AgriLand have today, Thursday, September 19, announced a new partnering for the ‘UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science Research Seminar Series 2019/2020’.

The announcement was made at the UCD stand at ‘Ploughing 2019’ when the Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle, launched the series.

The series will consist of 12 lunchtime seminars that will be delivered by both UCD staff and external presenters.

Commenting on the partnership, AgriLand’s managing director Cormac Farrelly welcomed the announcement.

He said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to work with UCD on the seminar series.

“The calibre of the research and education provided by UCD is second to none and we look forward to strengthening our relationship further over the coming years.

Current research activities and latest developments will be discussed across the following key research areas:
  • Animal and Crop Sciences;
  • Agribusiness and Rural Development;
  • Environment and Sustainable Resource Management;
  • Food Science and Nutrition and Forestry.

Commencing on September 25, the first seminar ‘Harnessing bioactives from food waste’ will be hosted by Dr. Nigel Brunton from the School of Agriculture and Food Science.

The seminar series has been running since 2012 and is open to all.

Registration is required and further information is available here.

