Have you spotted the AgriLand ‘Gator’ at ‘Ploughing 2019’?

Those who have been to the ‘Ploughing’ before will be well aware of the event’s scale. Getting from place to place can prove to be somewhat time-consuming.

This year, AgriLand has teamed up with Meath Farm Machinery and John Deere in a bid to fast-track our movement around the Co. Carlow site.

The team at Meath Farm Machinery has teamed up with John Deere to supply a Gator XUV865M (utility vehicle) to AgriLand.

If you see the AgriLand Gator on the move at ‘Ploughing 2019’ today, be sure to give us a wave. Take a snap and tag us on Facebook or Twitter.

Site map

Usefully, the NPA (National Ploughing Association) has released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various exhibition and activity areas.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Advertisement

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details). Site map: National Ploughing Championships 2019

A full list of exhibitors, and their stand details, is available on the NPA’s website.

Remember, of course, to visit the AgriLand stand at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379 where you will be able to meet some of our team.

Additionally, the official ‘live-stream’ from the event (provided by AgriLand) will be filmed on-site and broadcast from our marquee – through AgriLand’s website, app and social media channels.

Don’t forget, either, to check out the NPA’s official ‘Traffic Plan‘. It provides guidance on how to best access the site, depending on which direction you’re actually travelling from. Official ‘Traffic Plan’: National Ploughing Championships 2019