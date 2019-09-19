Protesters debate at pickets in Ferrybank and Cahir

Numbers of protesters have reduced at blockades outside ABP Ferrybank, Co. Waterford, following a vote on whether or not demonstrations should be continued last night, Wednesday, September 18.

Following the meeting last night, some of the protesters dispersed; however, a group of demonstrators remained, AgriLand understands.

Despite a narrow vote in favour of dispersing, a number stayed on, seeking to continue holding pickets, sources have said.

Meanwhile, in Cahir, Co. Tipperary, a proportion of protesters outside the ABP plant there also decided to disperse, with some leaving the group stationed there.

Slane protesters stand down

This follows on from a decision made by demonstrators outside the Dawn Meats plant in Slane, Co. Meath, to stand down yesterday evening, deciding that it is in the best interests of the beef industry to stand down their peaceful protest.

According to a statement from the protesters, “this is hopefully the first step in the ratification of the agreement set out on Sunday, September 15”.

“While the agreement did not provide all the answers required, it is the first step on a root and branch overhaul of the Irish beef industry.

The peaceful protesters in Slane hope this will be regarded as a positive step as opposed to a negative by the men and women at other factory gates that are also involved in this dispute.

“It is hoped that the farmers throughout the country will view this deal through similar eyes as those in Slane and see that – although there are areas that are lacking – it is a solid foundation that can lead to positive changes.