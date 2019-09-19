Once-off sheep tag subsidy deadline approaching

The deadline for farmers to submit an application for the once-off sheep tag subsidy is on September 30, 2019.

Under the once-off sheep tag subsidy scheme, a maximum payment of €100 will be payable to eligible keepers on the completion of their first electronic tag order between October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

The amount payable to each keeper is based on the first purchase of electronic tags made after October 1, 2018.

The subsidy will be calculated on the basis of €1 per single electronic tag or electronic tag set, up to a maximum payment of €100 per farmer.

For example, the amount payable on a keeper’s first eligible order of 30 single electronic tags and 30 electronic tag sets will be €60, and no further subsidy will be due on subsequent orders.

A minimum order of 10 electronic tags (either single, tag sets or a combination of both), resulting in a €10 payment, will be required for entry into the scheme.

Orders exceeding 100 electronic tags will be capped at €100 per farmer.

TAMS tranche dates

The current tranche of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) closes for applications on October 4, 2019. This leaves a period of about two weeks for those considering to submit an application.

This is an opportunity to submit an application for sheep fencing or investments in equipment.

This is an ideal opportunity for farmers to get fencing erected on their farms in time for the grazing season in 2020. The following tranche opens on October 5, 2019, and remains open until January 12, 2020.