A record price for a Highland animal sold at auction in Ireland was set at a recent sale at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow.

The AgriCam Highland cattle reduction sale, which was run in conjunction with Tullow Mart and Marteye, saw the record and top price of €4,500 for a Highland bull, Prince Black Herbert of Graffogue.

It was a higher price than the sale average, which was €2,308, but there was a 100% clearance recorded at the sale.

Prices for cows ranged from €1,700 to €3,000, while the in-calf heifers topped at €2,600 for Matilda 2nd of Agricam, born in October 2020.

The sale consisted of 16 lots, with two maiden in-calf heifers, one cow and calf at foot, four cows in calf, one yearling bull, one stock bull, and a heifer with a calf at foot.

Lots opened for bidding in the online timed auction on Friday, September 22 and the sale closed on Monday, September 25.

Agricam’s Jamie Nolan said: “We are delighted with the sale. It was the first ever sale of genuine pedigree registered Highlands in Ireland.

“I hope it has done the Highland breed proud in Ireland, and I hope the stock go on to do great things.

Other highlights of the sale saw Elspeth 2nd of Dumyat, a cow with a calf at foot, fetch €3,000.

The calf at foot is called Bubbles of Agricam and is a black calf sired by the record-breaking Prince Black Herbert of Graffogue.

Dossan Ruadh, 1st of Dumyat also went for €3,000, as the cow is known to produce excellent milk and is recommended as an ideal herd starter.

The in-calf Yvonne 2nd of Greenland sold for €1,700, while Bonnie of Agricam fetched a price of €1,550.

There were also Highland horns and two lots of Belgian Blue embryos for sale from a heifer belonging to Richard Duff.

The embryos sold for €300 each, while the sale of Highland horns ranged from €100 to €120.