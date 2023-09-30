A tractor run in aid of a family bereaved by suicide will take place from Whitegate GAA grounds in east Co. Clare on Sunday (October 1) from 12 noon.

“Whitegate Community Council is delighted that the tractor run is returning after a three-year absence due to Covid-19,” said secretary, Pat Burke.

“This year we are pleased to team up with friends of a local family who sadly lost their dad earlier this year in tragic circumstances.

“We hope that the fundraising event on Sunday will go some way to helping the family at the present time. The family is very much part of the community here in Whitegate and Mountshannon,” Pat said.

The family has decided to make a donation from Sunday’s proceeds to Pieta, which provides a range of services nationally to people who are experiencing thoughts of suicide, those who engage in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

Pieta runs a free, 24-hour phoneline, with fully qualified staff

The mother in the bereaved family, Jo, said: “Almost six months ago we found ourselves in an absolute heartbreaking situation when the kids’ dad took his life by suicide.

“This came entirely out of the blue and we are still coming to terms with the reality of the situation.

“Having only moved to east Clare in 2017, I can’t begin to tell you what a caring community we live in in Whitegate and Mountshannon,” Jo added.

“We have been wrapped in kindness and support since that unthinkable day and we have taken our strength from the community around us.

“This tractor run is an extraordinary example of that support and for that myself and the kids are so very grateful.”

The Half Barrel pub and restaurant has offered food which will be available after the tractor run at the GAA clubhouse.

The tractor run is open to all tractors and cars, old and new. Registration will be from 11:00a.m in the clubhouse.