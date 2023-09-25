Plans to expand the Nursing Home Supports Scheme, also known as the Fair Deal, have been welcomed by the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Farm Family and Social Affairs chair, Alice Doyle.

The Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, has confirmed that new amendments to the Nursing Homes Support Scheme will broaden the definition of who can act as the family successor.

Doyle said the changes are badly needed as the current terms of the scheme have “impacted heavily” on farm families.

The new changes, will according to the IFA, remove “unnecessary financial pressures” from farm families.

The revised scheme will enable cousins, great nephews, great nieces and grand children of a nursing home resident or their partner to act as the family successor.

The Fair Deal is a scheme that was introduced in 2009 to offer financial support for people in long-term nursing home care and to protect family farms and businesses.

Under the terms of the scheme a resident pays part of the nursing home fees while the Health Service Executive (HSE) pays the balance.

The capital value of an individual’s principal private residence is only included in the financial assessment for the scheme for the first three years of their time in care.

Fair Deal

The current scheme also sets out that that after a period of three years, the value of family-owned farms and businesses will no longer be considered when calculating the cost of a person’s nursing home care.

But as part of this arrangement a family successor must commit to working the farm or business.

Minister Butler believes that the new amendments to the Fair Deal are “essential to the viability and sustainability of family farms and businesses”.

“It seeks to alleviate any unnecessary financial pressures placed on these families by updating the law.

“It will ensure that Fair Deal is fair for all, enhancing accessibility and affordability of the scheme for more farm and business owning families,” the minister said.

