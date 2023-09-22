The AgriCam Highland cattle reduction sale is set to take place via timed auction on MartEye in association with Tullow Mart this weekend.

Lots will open for bidding in the online timed auction later today (Friday, September 22) and the sale will draw to a close on Monday (September 25).

The timed auction will take place in conjunction with Tullow Livestock Sales and is set to feature a range of in-calf cows, heifers and stockbulls from the fold of Jamie Nolan from Castledermot, Co. Kildare.

The Agricam Herd acquired an impressive stockbull from Michelle Shaughnessy’s Graffogue Herd in Co. Longford, which has produced both red and black-coloured progeny.

Advertisement

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Agricam’s Jamie Nolan said: “With this sale, we are not getting out of Highland cattle completely, we are keeping some of the older, original cows to continue breeding.

“We farm in south Kildare near the Carlow border. It is a family affair. My brother milks 130 dairy cows while I breed Highland and Angus cattle under the AgriCam prefix.

“My parents run a dairy calf-to-beef system with 300 head of calves purchased every year.

“We ran the Highland stockbull with our dairy heifers and got fluffy Friesian-cross Highland calves that were easy calving and lovely, deep-bodied calves.”

Jamie also sells Highland beef boxes to customers online.

Advertisement

“We are still selling our Highland beef boxes which is some of the most beautiful and tender meat you can get,” he said.

Included in the sale is a range of maiden heifers as well as a stockbull and six in-calf cows.