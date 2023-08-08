This year’s Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will take place this coming Sunday (August 13), with final preparations well underway.

A wide range of events for all ages will take place on the day, including the livestock competition, cooking competitions, a hot air balloon display, and many other attractions.

The inaugural Sustainable Livestock village will be officially launched at 10:30a.m by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, where noted figures from the agriculture sector will also be in attendance.

The show proper will then be launched by the minister at 12:00p.m.

Country singer Olivia Douglas, from Co. Offaly, as well as several other musical acts, will entertain the crowds throughout the day.

In the dairy section of the livestock show there is an emphasis on youth, with the young handler and young showmanship challenge in three classes covering ages 12 to 26.

The overall dairy section consists of 40 classes across three breeds, namely Holstein Friesian, Jersey, and Dairy Shorthorn. Notable classes include Class 51 (Super €2,500 National Holstein Heifer in Milk), and Class 52 (€2,500 FBD National Livestock Show Senior Cow in Milk).

The pedigree section has 12 breeds, including Limousin, Hereford, Simmental, and Charolais.

This section also has young members’ classes throughout the show.

The commercial cattle portion of the competition includes six new classes:

Male/female calf class weighing up to 270kg;

New class for blonde calf weighing up to 385kg;

New class for best blonde cross animal;

Best pair of commercial calves or senior cattle;

Factory classes including Dawn Meats, Kepak and Moyvalley Meats;

Young handler classes in ages 8-11.

The sheep section, meanwhile, has seen its largest number of entries ever, according to organisers.

These include new breeds such as Lanark and Swaledale. There will also be sheep shearing demonstrations, sheepdog demonstration, and a talk on mental health from former world sheep shearing champion George Graham.

Other events over the course of the day will include:

A show of rare cattle and sheep breeds, as well as alpacas;

The Irish Pig Society’s All-Ireland Pig of the Year;

The Horse section (for which entries will be taken on the morning for the first time);

The Fashion Arena, where fashion shows will take place throughout the day;

A dog competition featuring various classes;

Indoor events including crafts, horticulture, vegetables, and flowers;

Cookery competitions and demonstrations, featuring chefs Adrian Martin Neven Maguire;

Art and photography;

The poultry competition;

Farm safety demonstrations;

A pavilion showcasing local businesses around Co. Offaly;

A forestry and sustainable living exhibition;

Trade stands offering various goods;

A hot air balloon display as the special attraction for 2023.

The organisers of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show are encouraging patrons to purchase their tickets online so as to avoid long queues on the day.

Tickets can be purchased for €20 online or €25 on the day. Children under the age of 12 can attend free of charge.