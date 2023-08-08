The weather this week will see significant improvement compared to recent weeks, although there will still be some showery and blustery conditions.

According to Met Éireann, most areas will be dry today (Tuesday, August 8) with sunny spells. However, patchy drizzle, mist and fog will affect southern counties at times. Highest temperatures will be 17° to 22°, with the best values in the southwest.

It will be virtually calm through the day with just light variable breezes.

Tonight will be very mild and misty across the south and west with patches of drizzle, and lowest temperatures of 13° to 16°. It will be drier, clearer and somewhat cooler elsewhere with lowest temperatures of 8° to 12°. It will remain calm nationwide tonight.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, August 9) will begin cloudy with patches of mist and drizzle extending northeastwards. However, amounts will be small with warm sunshine breaking through into the afternoon and early evening.

Advertisement

Isolated showers may occur later tomorrow though. It will be humid, with highest temperatures of 20° to 24° generally, but climbing higher where good sunshine develops, all in just light southerly or variable breezes.

Wednesday night is set to be very mild and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 13° to 16° in just light southeasterly breezes.

Thursday (August 10) will start very mild with spells of sunshine. The weather will turn breezier into the afternoon with freshening southeast breezes, along with some well scattered showers, but it will remain warm where sunshine persists.

Later on Thursday evening however, more general falls of rain will likely develop. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° to 24°, best values away from the south and southeast.

Friday (August 11) is set to see blustery weather with sunshine and widespread passing showers, some heavy and possibly thundery across Atlantic counties. Southwest breezes will be fresh and gusty for much of the day.

Advertisement

Highest temperatures on Friday look set to be in the 17° to 23° range, best values across the east and northeast, where it will also stay driest.

Next weekend looks set to be somewhat more unsettled than the weekdays preceding it, with passing showers or possibly spells of rain, mainly across the northwest and west.

In its most recent farming commentary, issues yesterday (Monday, August 7), Met Éireann is predicting only moderate drying conditions over the coming days, due to humid condition and light to moderate winds. Drying conditions will become limited from Friday on.

There will be good spraying conditions until late on Thursday, especially in the north and east.

In terms of field conditions, most soils away from the southwest are saturated or near saturation, while some poorly drained soils in the north and northwest are waterlogged. Most soils will continue to see deterioration in the coming days, except in east Munster and south Leinster, where soils will become drier due to low rainfall.