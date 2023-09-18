The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show will return to the Butterfield Estate next year, organisers have confirmed today (Monday, September 18).

The event, which attracts thousands of people from across the country annually, will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

“We are delighted to be returning to the Butterfield Estate for next year’s show, we acknowledge rumour had it, we were on the move for 2024 but we can confirm we are not on the move yet,” Joe Molloy, Tullamore Show chairman, said.

“Tullamore Show has been exploring several sites for the future and with the success of our event and the requirements needed for a suitable site, we will continue in our exploration,” he added.

This year proved to be a very difficult year for agricultural shows around the country with many being forced to postpone or cancel events due to unsettled weather impacting showgrounds.

However, Molloy said that Tullamore Show had “its best show to date”, although the number of spectators was down “very slightly”.

“The quality and standard of livestock, competitors and trade exhibitors were exceptional,” he said. The supreme champion Angus owned by Grainne and Michael Horan from Mayo and shown by Grainne is presented with the awards by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD; Minister Pippa Hackett; Joseph Molloy, show chairman; Emer O’Byrne FBD; Kalen McNamara, head of pedigree cattle and Freda Kinnarney ISA at Tullamore Show 2023. Picture: Alf Harvey.

“Each year we endeavour to have new events on our programme and 2024 will be no different.

“We would like to thank the site owners of the Butterfield Estate, Anne Marie Butterfield, and Stephen McQuade.

“We are delighted to have the continuous support from the community and the ar park landowners in returning to Butterfield Estate in Blueball Co. Offaly on Sunday, August 11, 2024,” Molloy said.