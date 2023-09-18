Macra has set its sights on the “lofty goal” of breaking the Guinness World Record for the most people simultaneously throwing wellies at this year’s welly throwing event.

Macra’s record breaking attempt will take place at the National Ploughing Championships on Wednesday, September 20 at 12:00p.m.

The current record for most people simultaneously throwing wellies stands at 792. This was registered at the Holsworthy and Stratton Show in Holsworthy, UK on August 23, 2018.

Macra is attempting to surpass this record with a goal of at least 800 people.

Advertisement

To ensure absolute transparency on the day, the attempt will be carefully orchestrated and will adhere to all Guinness World Record guidelines.

Macra has invited attendees at the National Ploughing Championships to help by participating or coming to witness the event.

Welly throwing

The welly throwing competition has become a staple of the ploughing and the skilled event brings out the competitive side of most participants.

Whoever throws the welly the furthest will be crowned All Ireland Champion.

Advertisement

The event is organised by PortWest, in association with Dunlop. Donations can be made at the event in aid of Save Our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD) .

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said the event is “exciting”.

“Our organisation is known for bringing people together and creating community, we are also known for a bit of craic,” she said.

“We see this attempt as an extension of the steps for our future march, we want to see a country where young people can live, work and still come together for fun, this is the fun part,” Houlihan said.

Although Macra will be providing wellies on the day, those interested in tossing one are encouraged to bring their own, which can later be donated.