Tullamore mart to host pedigree Hereford heifer sale

Three of the “top Irish Hereford herds” are coming together on Saturday, August 31, in Tullamore mart for the sale of pedigree female Herefords.

Over 30 lots will be offered for sale in Tullamore Mart from the Balleen Herefords, Kilkenny, Corlismore Herefords, Cavan and Trillick Herefords, Longford.

According to a statement from the Irish Hereford Breed Society, “this an exciting development for the Hereford breed, with top quality genetics on offer for all breeders alike to buy into from across the country”.

The breeders have explained that when choosing stock, “we look for shape, style, colour and the pedigree has a big impact.

We place great emphasis on cow families and bloodlines. We also look at the animal that is standing in front of us. We use stars as a tool or a guide, but it’s the animal first”.

A total of nine embryos will also be offered for sale from Balleen Herefords.

Advertisement

These will be sold in three lots of three and they are from Balleen Pansy and Balleen Emma.

This sale is a considerable development and will open doors for each of the herds involved and for all breeders alike.

The catalogue will be available in the coming weeks and will be posted on the IHBS website or can be obtained by contacting the society.

Concluding, the IHBS advised those interested to keep an eye on the IHBS website for more details on the sale along with a taste of what will be on offer on the day.