New president takes office at the Irish Hereford Breed Society

A new appointment has stepped into the role of president of the Irish Hereford Breed Society (IHBS). Henry Dudley from Dovea, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, took the role on Monday, July 1.

Currently a member of the society’s council, Dudley was the IHBS’ nominee for the Hall of Fame Award in 2015.

He has voiced concerns in relation to the difficulty in introducing new and diverse bloodlines so necessary to pedigree breeders given the volatility of the star system used in Irish cattle evaluation.

He believes the situation in relation to AI bulls is creating “major difficulties and confusion” for participants in the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP).

Also a member of the Irish Shows Association, he has served as chairman of the Munster Branch of the Irish Hereford Society.

Advertisement

A statement from the organisation described Dudley as “a tireless supporter of the Irish Agricultural Shows” saying that he has “a deep appreciation” for the work it does in striving for and achieving excellence in all aspects of country life from arts to crafts to poultry, horses and particularly to excellence in cattle production.

According to the statement, Dudley’s ‘Lakelodge herd’ has had “considerable success” both in the show ring and in the sale ring.

The herd is founded on lines mainly from the Kilsunny herd of Trevor Dudley – brother to Henry – who lives close by.

The aim of the herd is for quality rather than quantity and to supply bulls and surplus heifers for sale to breeders and commercial producers.

Amongst the most notable herd achievements is the export of ‘Lakelodge Storm 2nd’ – a Churchill Storm son purchased from Henry by a syndicate of breeders in the UK.