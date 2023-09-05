Trials conducted at CERZOO, a dairy farm in Italy have confirmed the efficacy of Bovaer, which is a methane reducing feed supplement for ruminants.

During the trial, on a farm based in Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Piacenza, Italy, cows were either fed an Italian, corn silage based diet with a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer or assigned to a control group.

The GreenFeed system was used to analyze the cows’ breath for methane, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen emissions, enabling the methane reduction achieved with Bovaer to be measured accurately.

The trial consisted of two phases, the first began in summer and the second in winter, with cows receiving a quarter teaspoon of Bovaer in both their summer and winter diets.

The trial also monitored other relevant parameters, such as milk production, composition, feed intake, and animal health.

According to the results of the trial, at the recommended minimum dose, Bovaer reduced methane emissions by 44-50% while maintaining milk production and composition, milk fatty acids profile, animal health and welfare, and feed efficiency.

Professor at Università Cattolica, Erminio Trevisi said: “Our modern facilities enable us to accurately measure feed intake and, exhaled gases from the cow, as well as the more common parameters of milk production, composition, and animal health.”

Methane reductions

Vice president of Bovaer at dsm-firmenich, Mark van Nieuwland said: “There’s no time to lose when it comes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Cutting methane emissions is the fastest way to combat global warming and will be high on the agenda at this year’s COP28 in Dubai.”

Over 150 countries have signed the global methane pledge, committing to reduce global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030.

According to Bovaer representatives, it has helped save over 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) to date, by reducing methane emissions from dairy and beef cattle in its trials.

UNICATT is currently preparing to publish the results of the trial in a peer-reviewed journal.