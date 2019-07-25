Trailer stopped ‘supported to the tractor with a strap’

A tractor driver was stopped by members of An Garda Síochána recently for towing a trailer “supported to the tractor with a strap”, according to local Gardaí.

Stopped in south Co. Tipperary by members of Cahir Road Policing Unit, the tractor-and-trailer combination was admonished for breaching road safety regulations.

According to Gardaí, court proceedings will follow the incident.

Taking to social media, An Garda Síochána said: “‘Lads what are ye at’.

“Cahir RPU stopped a tractor and trailer outside Cashel with the trailer being supported to the tractor with a strap.

“Lads what are ye at” !! Cahir RPU stopped a tractor & trailer outside Cashel

with the trailer being supported to the tractor with a strap. Proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/akHOspt4WL — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 25, 2019



“Proceedings to follow,” the Garda tweet concluded.

Tyres fall ‘flat’ in Garda inspections

Meanwhile, in recent days, members of An Garda Síochána have issued a warning to farmers and road users following a series of checks showing worrying levels of wear on tyres on public roads.

Taking to social media Gardaí in the midlands and Co. Meath warned road users to check their tyres as part of ‘Operation Tyre’, which is being conducted this week.

One vehicle was stopped in Co. Offaly for towing a trailer with tyres which were not in road-worthy condition.

In a statement it was noted:

“Divisional Roads Policing Units Laois and Offaly are always out and about. They seized a car today in Portlaoise that hadn’t been taxed for two years.

Meanwhile, in Tullamore a vehicle was stopped towing a trailer with tyres that were badly damaged.

“All matters subject to fines,” the Garda statement noted.