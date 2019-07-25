IFA economist Edel Kelly to leave role for new UCD position

Dr. Edel Kelly, the chief economist with the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), will leave that role for a new position in University College Dublin (UCD), an IFA spokesperson confirmed to AgriLand.

This will be her second stint with the college. Before being appointed to the position in the IFA in June 2018, she lectured there in agricultural economics.

The Co. Galway native, who is from a farming background, had maintained her links with the university during her tenure in the IFA, and had continued to work with UCD on a number of projects.

The spokesperson said that, as this is a recent development, no details are available yet regarding the process for finding a new economist to fill Dr. Kelly’s vacated role.

Dr. Kelly had originally been brought in to replace Rowena Dwyer, who has since joined Enterprise Ireland.

Budget submission

In other IFA news, the association revealed yesterday, Wednesday, July 24, its submission for Budget 2020.

In it, the IFA calls for, among other things, an additional €38 million in funding for the suckler sector and the setting aside of state aid limits to deal with the possible fallout from Brexit.

Speaking at the launch of the submission in Dublin, the association’s president, Joe Healy, said: “Brexit uncertainty has taken its toll on farmers and the implementation of our budget proposals can give them a signal that their role is recognised and that the Government is prepared to protect this valuable sector.”