11 farm plastic bring centres scheduled over coming days

Farm plastic bring centres have been announced by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG), for farmers to dispose of waste plastic.

Almost a dozen centres will be held over the coming week in locations around the country.

Bar one, the events will run the usual times from 9:00am through to 5:00pm.

Today, Thursday, July 25, there will be two centres: one in Glanbia Monasterevin, Kildare; and one at Enniscorthy Mart, Co. Wexford.

The Enniscorthy centre will also take plastic tomorrow, Friday, July 26, with another open in Co. Offaly, in Bord na Móna Leabeg, Boora, Ferbane.

On Saturday, a single centre will be open in Loughrans Store Ltd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Monday, July 29, will see an event for plastic recycling in Ballinakill Mart, Co. Laois, with another mart – Edenderry Mart, Co. Offaly – playing host to a centre the following day, on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see the venues turn to Cloughduv GAA, in Cork; and in Co. Kildare, in Allen Overflow Car Park – opposite the church and school, from 12:30pm through to 7:00pm.

Thursday, August 1, will see two centres held in Co. Laois; one in Glanbia Donaghmore, and one in the Mountrath Mart venue.

Finally, in Kerry, a centre will be held in Milltown Mart on both Friday and Saturday, August 2 and 3.

Netting/twine, at a cost of €5/bag;

Half-ton meal/fertiliser bags (with liners removed), costing €10/bag;

Small meal/fertiliser bags, half-ton bag liners and fertiliser pallet covers, for €10/bag; and

Triple washed pesticide drums, for €10/bag. The IFFPG has announced that the centres will also take a number of other items including:

All of the above items must be presented in half-tonne bags.

The producer group also reminded farmers that silage plastic is still €20 per half-tonne loose, when presented with the required recycling six-digit label code.

For those interested, further information can be obtained from the IFFPG at the group’s website here.