Countdown is on to 56th Borris Ewe Breeders’ show and sale

The Borris Ewe Breeders’ Association celebrates its 56th annual show and sale this year as preparations continue for the big day, set to be held in August.

In a departure from the Thursday tradition of previous years, this year’s show and sale is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 17, at Borris Mart, Co. Carlow.

The sale will showcase Borris hogget ewes and ewe lambs.

Bred in the foothills of Co. Carlow, and its surrounds, the speckled-faced Borris sheep – a cross of a Suffolk ram and a Cheviot ewe – is viewed by many as the ideal ewe.

A combination of Suffolk and Cheviot genetics gives the Borris ewe, and her progeny, extra growth, shape and prolificacy.

Advertisement

The sale of ewe lambs will start at 10:30am and hogget ewes will commence at 12:30pm. To avoid disappointment, buyers are asked to arrive early.

The hoggets will be offered in groups of 10 and judging will take place prior to the auction.

Last year, purchasers travelled from as far away as Cavan, Sligo, Roscommon and Northern Ireland to view the 1,800 sheep on offer from local breeders on the day.

Prices of €110-155/head were achieved for ewe lambs, while hogget ewes traded at €185-200/head.