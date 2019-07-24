Big Atkins ‘demo day’ – at site of ‘planned’ new HQ in Watergrasshill

Well-known machinery distributor/dealership Atkins will host a McHale and Kubota ‘demo day’ in Watergrasshill (Co. Cork) tomorrow (Thursday, July 25).

It comes amid ongoing speculation about a possible relocation of the company’s existing headquarters (on the Carrigrohane Road on the outskirts of Cork City).

Atkins’ managing director Mark Wolfe (pictured below) said: “I can confirm that there is a medium-term plan involving a relocation. We bought a site in Watergrasshill earlier this month.

In fact, the field being used for tomorrow’s demonstration – just off the M8 motorway at Junction 17 [northbound] – actually incorporates the site we have purchased.

“It will be the biggest demonstration Atkins has ever hosted – outside Co. Offaly. It will come with the added intrigue of christening what we hope will be our future new home.”

According to Mark, there will be over a dozen tractors at the event. Each will be paired with a different implement from the McHale and Kubota portfolios.

He explained: “This looks like it will be a serious statement of strength from these two brands.

“While few haven’t seen a Fusion [baler-wrapper] working, it will be interesting to see McHale’s ‘butterfly’ mowers and a revised McHale rake tackle grass that hasn’t been mowed yet this year.”

Kevin O’Riordan – the Kubota salesperson at Atkins (Cork) – added his comments, saying: “With six different models from Kubota’s M7 range alone – spanning 130hp to 170hp with manual and CVT transmissions – it’ll be an opportunity to gauge just how far this ambitious manufacturer has come.

“Other products – including balers, wrappers, handlers, a mulcher, a utility vehicle and a fleet of smaller 90-130hp tractors – will also be working.”