Major changes on the way for slurry spreading equipment

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has recommended that major changes should be made to the way in which slurry is spread, following a review of the nitrates derogation.

According to the recommendations, released today, Wednesday, July 24, low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment must be used for any slurry application after June 15, 2020.

The specific recommendation are that slurry remaining on a farm holding after April 15, 2020 must be spread by LESS, while all slurry on the holding January 12, 2021, must be spread in this way.

It is also recommended that these conditions should apply to all farms with a whole farm stocking rate in excess of 170kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha.

Welcoming these recommendations, Minister Creed said the review “was conducted to examine further opportunities for derogation farmers to improve efficiencies and continue to reduce their environmental footprint”.

“Given the challenges, I must acknowledge all the submissions received as part of this review and the level of ambition voiced to meet these challenges. This is an important cohort of farmers committed to high levels of efficiency who have an important role to play in protecting our environment,” he added.

According to the department, the derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate than that stipulated in the Nitrates Directive, subject to adherence to stricter rules to be implemented.

According to department figures, over 7,000 intensively stocked farmers, with 11% of Irish agricultural area and 20% of bovine livestock, availed of the derogation in 2018, with a similar number anticipated to avail of the facility in 2019.

In addition, a further 5,000 farmers with 13% of bovine livestock exceeded the 170 kg N/ha livestock manure limit but exported slurry, or took other actions to comply with the limit.