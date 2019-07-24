Auction report: Top bid of over £19,000 secures this County 1174

Saturday, July 13, saw an auction take place in Northamptonshire, England. It involved the dispersal of tractors and equipment – on behalf of farmer Roger Barwick (who is retiring) at Wharf Lodge, Harrington.

The sale was conducted by Howkins & Harrison.

This report focuses on some of the Ford/County tractor highlights. In an accompanying article, we look at a variety of other brands/lots – to see how they fared.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 10% – subject to a maximum of £200 per lot.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Collectible: This County 1174 (pictured below) was described as having 7,349 hours on its odometer. It sold for £19,100.

In a state of disrepair but ripe for restoration: This County 1124 (pictured below) sold for £2,100.

There weren’t just full-size tractors up for grabs; several scale models were offered for sale too. This miniature County 654 model (pictured below) sold for £120.

This miniature County 754 Super-Four model (pictured below) sold for £110.

Finally, this County-themed diorama (pictured below) was titled ‘Hard work by Hand‘ (from Border Fine Arts). It sold for £360.