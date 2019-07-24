What’s the top-selling combine harvester in Ireland this year?

Which combine harvester brands are topping the sales league here in Ireland thus far this year? We’ve delved into the raw registration data (supplied by Motorcheck.ie) to find out.

It must be stressed, however, that this data does contain some anomalies. For example, a small number of the entries that are categorised as ‘new registrations’ do, in fact, refer to used (imported) machines.

We’ve sought to correct these where practical but, given the provisional nature of this data, these numbers should be treated as “indicative” rather than “definitive”.

Brand-by-brand

In any event, Claas appears to be the top-selling combine harvester brand here in Ireland thus far in 2019. The raw data suggests that 21 of its (new) combines have been registered – from January up until mid-to-late July (inclusive).

18 are Lexion models; three are Tucano machines. Again, it must be stressed, these are all categorised as ‘new registrations’, but it’s possible that a handful are actually used imports (despite the fact that there is a separate category for such machines).

The data also suggests that 12 (new) John Deere combines have been registered so far. However, within this tally, we’ve identified an erroneous entry (a used import that was wrongly categorised). That leaves us with a figure of 11. Alas, there may be other ‘stowaways’ too.

Most of the ‘new registrations’ are T660 models. Interestingly, there’s a Sampo-built W440 in the mix too.

Thus far, the data suggests that six (new) New Holland combines have been registered. These are all CX models; three appear to be CX8.70 machines.

Two registrations are showing up for Deutz-Fahr – namely C7000 Series models.

Two registrations are also apparent in the Massey Ferguson data. One appears to be a ‘new’ Activa 7347; the other is a ‘new’ Beta 7360. Interestingly, both are Laverda-designed machines.

We can’t find evidence of any registrations of (new) Case IH or Fendt combines for 2019. Nor can we find entries for any other manufacturers.

It’s worth noting that we’ve previously reported on how many (new) combine harvesters were sold last year (and during previous years).