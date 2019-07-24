Is this the ultimate high-tech ‘pocket rocket’?

Fendt has unveiled a new 314 Vario; when it does hit the market it will become the top model in the 300 Vario series.

This follows hot on the heels of the unveiling of a new MAN-powered 900 Vario tractor line-up, details of which were released recently.

According to Fendt, the new 314 Vario (pictured above and below) has more muscle thanks to a power-boost facility. This releases extra power “on demand”. The manufacturer says that it is “not tied to driving speeds or special operational tasks”.

A spokesperson explained: “Typically, a tractor’s engine power is distributed across numerous consumers – such as the PTO, hydraulics, fans and air-conditioning system. This tractor detects when certain components need more power and then provides it.

“The concept is specially designed for stationary PTO work on dairy farms and bio-gas plants – for operating equipment like feed mixers or slurry stirrers. During transport and field work, the so-called ‘DynamicPerformance’ [DP] also kicks in when needed.”

Aside from just the 314 Vario, the whole new-generation 300 Vario series will come with a 12in (in-cab) terminal, including a myriad of driver-assistance systems.

The tractors will be unveiled to the public at the sprawling Agritechnica show (Germany) in November, along with a brace of other new Fendt machines.

16,000 tractors sold last year

Aside, Fendt has revealed that it sold over 16,000 tractors last year.

At a recent international press conference, Peter-Josef Paffen – chairman of the AGCO/Fendt management board – explained: “In nearly 90 years of the company’s history, 2018 was Fendt’s most successful to date.

We were able to increase tractor sales by 12% to 16,806 units.

“At 66%, the proportion of tractors that were exported remained roughly the same as the previous year. We are currently planning sales of over 18,000 tractors for 2019. This will bring us a big step closer to our target of 20,000 tractors in 2020.”

He added: “In the UK [and Ireland], we’re on track to sell over 1,000 Fendt tractors for the first time this year, despite or because of the Brexit debate.”