Carcass trim: Single case of non-compliance in 2019

There has been one case of non-compliance by a factory in relation to carcass trimming involving three carcasses in 2019, according to Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

Commenting on the matter in response to a parliamentary question, the minister said that an on-the-spot fine was issued to the plant in question.

“In December 2018, my department published the names of the factories where, following inspection in that year, non-compliances were found regarding carcass trim specification,” Minister Creed said.

To date in 2019, there has been one non-compliance found with the carcass trim specification in relation to three carcasses in a single plant.

“An on-the spot fine was issued in relation to this incident,” the minister added.

He noted that details of the non-compliance will be published on the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine website in due course.

“Any payments made to a farmer supplier, including in relation to issues such as this, are a matter between the farmer/supplier and the processor/plant,” the minister concluded.

Carcass trimming

Back in December, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine revealed that there were 19 instances of excessive carcass trimming in 2018 involving three meat companies: Kepak Clare; Emerald Isle Foods; and Kildare Chilling Company.

The level of non-compliance with the carcass trim specification was found to be 0.05% of all carcasses inspected in 2018. In 2016 the percentage non-compliance was also 0.05%, the department added.