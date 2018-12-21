Department reveals excessive carcass trimming factories

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has published the list of meat factories which were guilty of excessive carcass trimming this evening (Friday, December 21).

A total of 1.7 million carcasses have been slaughtered to December 2018, 1.7 million for the year 2017 and 1.6 million for 2016.

To date in 2018 there have been 521 inspections across 32 slaughter plants and 44,332 carcasses have been inspected by classification officers within the department.

In 2018, there were 19 instances of excessive carcass trimming: there were 11 from Kepak Clare; five from Emerald Isle Foods; and three carcasses from Kildare Chilling Company.

In 2017 there were 628 inspections and 56,330 carcases inspected and in 2016 there were 616 inspections on 57,000 carcasses.

On average, each factory has been inspected 16 times to date with an average of 85 carcasses per inspection. The legal requirement is 8 inspections per year on only 40 carcasses per inspection.

The level of non-compliance with the carcase trim specification found is 0.05% of all carcases inspected in 2018. In 2016 the percentage non-compliance is also 0.05%.

No fines were issued in 2017. A concerted campaign by the deprtment, with the co-operation of with Meat Industry Ireland, took place in that year to raise awareness of the standard of presentation and the requirements for carcase dressing.

Non-compliance with carcase presentation was identified in four factories in 2016: Kildare Chilling Company, with one carcass; Traditional Meats, with one; Meadow Meats with 10; and Kepak Kilbeggan with 16 carcasses.