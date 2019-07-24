Ontario…supplying consumers both at home and abroad

Reporting from Ontario, Canada.

Having just landed in Ontario, to learn about a country that exports a large amount of produce to our country, it has become clear that the domestic market is an extremely important one to the country and a huge amount of Ontario’s grain crops are used in the consumption of both human and animal feed.

Corn

16% of corn produced domestically goes into food for human consumption. 42% is used in the production of animal feed, while 34% of domestic corn is used for ethanol production and other industrial uses.

Oats

While oats is one of the smaller crops grown in the region, a massive 47% of Ontario’s oats are used for human consumption, while 26% of those oats are used in animal feed production.

Soybeans

Approximately, 59% of Canadian soybeans are exported to international markets.

Advertisement

Of the product that stays at home, 6% is used in the production of soybean oil and is used in food manufacturing; 31% is used in the production of animal feed.

Wheat

Wheat can be divided into three types which have three different end uses. Soft red winter takes up 89% of Ontario’s wheat and is used in the production of products like biscuits and pizza dough.

Hard red winter wheat takes up 7% of the market and is used in bread production. Soft white winter wheat takes up 4% of the market and is used in flour for cakes.

57% of Ontario’s corn is used in the domestic market. The US is a big market for wheat and grain moves relatively easily between the two countries.