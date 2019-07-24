Roadside trailer ‘bale’ out prompts policing pun contest
An unfortunate driver of a tractor drawing a trailer of bales became the subject of a caption contest on social media earlier today, Wednesday, July 24.
The driver in question, in the UK, required assistance from Road Policing Scotland yesterday when the trailer of bales being towed overturned on a major road route in central Scotland.
Making the most of the matter, the policing unit’s social media account took to Twitter with photos of the accident, announcing a “caption contest”.
CAPTION COMPETITION: 🤗#PerthRP attended near to the A9 yesterday to BALE out the driver of the below incident, the driver will certainly HAY a lot of explaining to do later 🤦🏻♂️🚜👨🌾
Winner announced at 1700 👍🏼#KeepItClean #ALittleFun #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/4XtAxQpies
— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) July 24, 2019
In a tweet, Road Policing Scotland said: “Perth Road Policing attended near to the A9 yesterday to ‘bale’ out the driver of the below incident, the driver will certainly ‘hay’ a lot of explaining to do later.”
“Winner announced at 5:00pm,” the tweet added.
Predictably, the tweet prompted a host of replies, with straw, bale, and bedding puns aplenty.
