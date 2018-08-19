Pics and prices: Buyers travel for Borris Ewe Breeders’ show and sale

Now in its 55th year, the Borris Ewe Breeders’ show and sale drew crowds from afar on Thursday, August 16.

Local breeders offered 1,800 sheep on the day and, although the trade for ewe lambs was a little tricky, quality hoggets were in demand.

Commenting on the ewe lamb trade, James Walsh, manager of Leinster Marts, said: “About 750 lambs were on offer, which was slightly bigger than last year.

“The trade was difficult enough, but within that prices of €155 were achieved for the best pens of ewe lambs and about 30% of the lambs sold for €110-155.”

Ewe lamb prize winners:

Sean Ryan; Niamh Hennessy; Padraig Joyce; Watt Cummins; Paddy Mulrooney.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the sale price.

Advertisement

Hoggets

Continuing, Walsh said: “1,100 hoggets were in the sale and the trade for these was tight enough going. But, having said that, the clearance rate would be up at 80%.

Purchasers were a bit more selective and the best of the pens would have made from €200-230/head, while a lot of hoggets sold for €185-200/head.

“We had buyers from Cavan, Sligo and Roscommon; but fewer Northern Irish buyers were in attendance, as Brexit is causing some uncertainty.”

Hogget prize winners:

James McCathy; Larry Farrell; Seamus O’Kelly; Martin Hayden; James Kavanagh.

He added: “We also noticed that there were fewer buyers from the areas hardest hit by the drought. In other years, we’d have buyers from Tipperary and Waterford, but they weren’t in attendance.”