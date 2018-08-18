Video: Choosing an ‘in-line’ wrapper instead of a Fusion in Co. Laois

AgriLand paid a visit to Seamus Duggan of Durrow, Co. Laois, to find out why he opted for a separate baler and wrapper, at a time when ‘combi’ machines are becoming almost the default choice.

He runs a McHale F5600 Plus baler and a new Orbital wrapper (also from McHale).

He’s been working ‘in-line’ systems for the past 18 years; he’s now on his third such rig. Previously he ran a Welger baler – with a McHale HS2000 in tow.

John Anderson visited Seamus (pictured below) earlier in the silage season.

This video (below), shot by John, captures the insights Seamus has gained over the years in operating such systems. In particular, he explains why he opted for an ‘in-line’ Ortbital rather than a Fusion.

In this footage, you’ll hear Seamus describe how he feeds up to 1,600 bales each year which, in turn, means that a lot of net-wrap and plastic was being used.

He upgraded his baler (to the F5600 Plus) to move to the film-binding system (whereby film rather than net-wrap is used to ‘tie’ or bind the bales before wrapping).

He goes on to explain why a Fusion (McHale’s ‘combi’ baler-wrapper) wouldn’t really suit his operation.

He said: “It’s nice to be able to pull the pin on the wrapper, leave it on the headland and just get through [the work] with wide wheels – if needs be [in wet years].

“Also, for straw, we wanted to be able to just pull the baler [on its own].”

Later on in the video – talking about the F5600 Plus – he said: “I was always a Welger man; I’ll be straight up about it. But I have to say; McHale is up there – and up there amongst the best.”

Reflecting on the whole outfit (both the baler and ‘in-line’ wrapper), he added: “People said to me I was mad not to buy a Fusion. I don’t think so. We’re finding this amazing.