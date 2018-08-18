The curious case of Ireland’s ‘geriatric’ heifers

Through the use of figures from the Department of Agriculture, it’s easy to paint a picture of the age profile of both the Irish beef and dairy herds.

As of June 1, just over 7.3 million cattle – a mixture of cows, heifers, steers, bulls and calves – were found on Irish farms.

At this time, the Irish beef herd stood at over 4.4 million head, while the total beef cow population settled at 1,015,348 head.