Beef trade: Slight variation in base quotes offered

A number of department approved beef export plants are offering 385c/kg for steers and 395c/kg for factory-fit heifers. However, other plants are operating off 390c/kg for bullocks and 400c/kg for heifers.

Farmers should be aware that there may be scope for an additional 5c/kg if good-quality, in-spec cattle – under the age limit of 30 months – are presented for slaughter.

During the week ending August 5, the overall beef kill decreased by 1,342 head. This may be due to increased grass growth, which has relieved some of the pressure on farmers to move stock on.

However, the kill remains higher than the corresponding week in 2017, when 32,770 cattle were processed in beef factories.

Cows

Cow prices again remain delicate and many buyers are starting negotiations for O-grade cows at 310-320c/kg, while negotiations for P-grade cows start at 290-300c/kg.

Quotes for R-grading cows are starting in the region of 320c/kg up to 340c/kg; however, an additional 5-10c/kg may be available in some plants specialising in cows.

It must be noted that there is a wide variation in the prices for cows being quoted to farmers. This depends on the location and demand of individual processing plants.

During the week ending August 5, the overall number of cows processed fell by 534 head when compared to the previous week’s kill.

The beef kill

Looking at the kill in more detail, official figures from the Department of Agriculture show that some 34,264 cattle were slaughtered in approved beef plants during the week ending August 5.

This is a decrease of just over 1,340 head on the previous week’s kill. The latest data indicates that some 14,266 steers were slaughtered in approved export plants during the week ending August 5 – a decrease of 65 head.

A decline was also witnessed in the young bull category; some 3,271 head of these animals were slaughtered – a fall of 167 head. However, the number of aged bulls slaughtered jumped from 681 head to 823 head during the same week.

Moreover, the number of heifers slaughtered during the week ending August 5 stood at 8,091 – down 756 head on the week before. This category experienced the largest drop in throughput.

Of the 34,264 animals sent for slaughter, 7,775 of these were cows. Week-on-week supplies of these animals fell by 534 head during the week ending August 5.

Young bulls: 3,271 head (-167 head or -4.8%);

Bulls: 823 head (+142 head or +20.8%);

Steers: 14,266 head (-65 head or -0.4%);

Cows: 7,775 head (-534 head or -6.4%);

Heifers: 8,091 head (-756 head or -8.5%);

Total: 34,264 head (-1,342 head or -3.7%). Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending August 5):

Carcass trim to be monitored in beef factories

Last week, the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Livestock Committee chairman Angus Woods outlined that 150 Department of Agriculture technical officers will monitor carcass trim daily – on behalf of farmers – in beef processing plants later this year.

Speaking following a meeting with senior department officials in the beef classification unit last week, he said: “The IFA has been demanding increased monitoring on carcass trim and classification for some time and we welcome this move by Minister Creed and the department.”