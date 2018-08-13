Pics: New and old machinery at yesterday’s Tullamore Show

AgriLand was on-site yesterday (Sunday, August 12) at the Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show.

Whilst livestock played a major part in proceedings, there was a healthy display of tractors and machinery too – both new and old.

This gallery of drone shots (below) – courtesy of John Anderson – shows some of the biggest stands in the run-up to the event.

There was a vintage tractor and machinery display too; it was home to a scattering of makes/brands. Among the most eye-catching exhibits was a Same Saturno 80.

This gallery (below) shows it in all its glory, along with many other nostalgia-inducing attractions.

Apart from static displays, there were ‘live’ machinery-themed events too. One such event was the Macra na Feirme / FBD National Farm Skills Finals. This picture (below) captures just a snapshot of the fun.

The equipment on-site wasn’t solely for agricultural use; this picture (below) shows a BAE RG 32M – a ‘light tactical armoured vehicle’. It, not surprisingly, was brought along by the Defence Forces.

This contraption is typically crewed by two – a driver and a commander. It’s home to a six-cylinder Steyr engine; maximum gross vehicle weight is 9t.

It’s also home to a 7.62mm machine gun and multiple smoke dischargers.

It was one of the more unusual sights at the event – a show that was home to all manner of rural-themed attractions.