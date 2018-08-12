Show results: The big winners at this year’s Tullamore Show

Over 60,000 people flocked to this year’s Tullamore Show to view some of the best livestock in the country.

Home to the FBD National Livestock Show, this year’s event also featured national finals for the Charolais, Hereford, Limousin and Simmental breed societies.

Below is a snapshot of some of the big winners on the day.

Limousin

The FBD National Livestock Show Limousin Champion ribbon was won by Carrickmore Mickeyfinn ET, owned by the Connell Brothers from Newcastle, Oldcastle, Co. Meath.

Reserve on the day went to Foxhill Farm Naughtybutnice, owned by John McInerney from Clonmoney West, Newmarket-On-Fergus, Co. Clare.

Charolais

Overall Charolais Champion went to Drumshane Mademoiselle, the society’s Senior Champion on the day, owned by the Feeney brothers.

Meanwhile, Brocca Napoleon ET – a September 2017 bull owned by John Barry Moran – took the reserve ribbon.

Simmental

The Irish Simmental Supreme Champion ribbon was won by Clonagh Darling Eye – the Supreme Female Simmental victor on the day, owned by Garrett and Lyndsey Behan.

The Junior Heifer champion Tisaran Her Majesty – owned by Martin Mooney – was Reserve Champion.

Aubrac

Boleyrock Lilac – owned by Angela Kehoe Boley from Ballycullane, New Ross, Co. Wexford – was given the nod for FBD National Livestock Show Aubrac Champion.

Reserve ribbon was awarded to Francis and Jennifer Donohoe of Johnstown, Collinstown, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath for their cow Johnstown Jennifer 944.

Moiled

FBD National Livestock Show Irish Moiled Champion was collected by Ciara White of Knockbine, Knockbine, Ballymitty, Co. Wexford, for her cow Woodbine Bridie.

Meanwhile, Reserve ribbon was picked up by Patrick Ferry of Errarooey, Falcarragh, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, for his animal Latton Joy.

Belgian Blue

FBD National Livestock Show Belgian Blue Male Champion was bestowed on Mill Loretta, owned by Patrick O’Brien Main St, Culdaff, Co. Donegal.

In second place was Rathlyo Luke, owned by Myles McDermott from Castlemore Lodge, Castlemore, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Blonde d’Aquitaine

Stonelea Kira, owned by John Galvin of Moyasta, Kilrush, Co. Clare, received the red ribbon for FBD National Livestock Show Blonde d’Aquitaine Champion.

Reserve on the day was Lisduff Casey, owned by Robert Tormey, from Lisduff, Errill, Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

Parthenaise

FBD National Livestock Show Parthenaise Champion went to Kyle Herd Mascot, bred by Patrick Doyle Kyle, Bunclody, Co. Wexford. Second place at this year’s show was Wingfield Niamh, from the herd of George Steacy Wingfield, Gorey, Co. Wexford.

Salers

The All Ireland Salers Calf Championship was won by Bernard Hunt of Lisbaleely, Gurteen, Co. Sligo for his calf Sligo Serlo.