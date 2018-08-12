‘Big Boy Ram Sale’ targets commercially-driven farmers

Taking inspiration from the famous Logie Durno ram sale in Scotland, a group of young breeders have come together to develop a sale of grass-fed rams – aptly named the Big Boy Ram Sale.

Targeting commercially-driven farmers, the sale will offer farmers the opportunity to purchase rams that “haven’t been pushed excessively and will work”.

The brainchild of Stuart Dorran of Highpark Texels, the sale includes an entry of 64 rams of seven different breeds, namely: Texel; Charollais; Beltex; Chartex; Blue Texel; Rouge; and Vendeen. A mixture of aged rams, shearlings and ram lambs will be available on the day.

Given the nature of the breeds available, the rams are suitable for producing high-quality and well-conformed lamb carcasses.

Commenting on the sale, Stuart said: “It’s all about providing farmers with rams that are fit-for-purpose. The rams will produce high-muscle, high-carcass lambs that will meet the market demand.

“We are starting to see a lot of pampering and feeding when it comes to rams, often leaving the purchaser of some rams disappointed when they get a ram home.

“This sale is different, it’s about providing farmers with rams that won’t melt and will work. What the farmer buys on the day is exactly what he gets; there’s no pampering. The sheep are produced commercially for the commercial farmer.”

When and where?