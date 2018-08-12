‘It’s costing us €370/day in additional feed’

Farming alongside his father under a family partnership agreement, Adrian Claffey – a dairy farmer from Co. Westmeath – explained how much the drought is costing the farm.

“It’s costing us about €370/day in additional feed. It’s roughly going to cost about €16,000 overall, so that’s hitting us hard enough. We’re just hoping milk price will stay reasonable to carry us on through.”

Milking 180 cows on a 115ac milking platform, Adrian also touched on the grazing situation. The average farm cover stands at 350kg/ha, so alternative feeds are being used to fill the gap.

“To manage the grass shortage, we tried lengthening the rotation. We set a sacrifice paddock and started buffer feeding cows at nighttime with baled silage, beet pulp numbers and palm kernel ad-lib and also meal, which we were putting out in long, narrow strips through the diet feeder.

Advertisement

“They were getting no fresh grass at nighttime and we were just trying to save grass to keep them happy during the day. They were also getting ad-lib palm kernel during the day, with a small amount of grass.”

Touching on the winter feed situation, he said: “To stock back up for winter, to date, we’ve bought 120 bales of hay. We’ve 200t of beet sourced as well and we’re planning to buy some bales of silage locally off neighbouring farmers. Hopefully, they’ll have some to spare.”

Grass advice

When it comes to managing grass during the month of August, Teagasc offers the following advice: