Meet the Cavan man pioneering apps for farmers

Formed in 1994 in Kells, Co. Meath, Irish Farm Computers – better known to farmers as AgriNet – went on to develop software to change the way Irish farmers record data and use it to manage their businesses.

From its foundations of providing farmers with both hardware and software solutions, the company has moved with the times to develop cloud-based and app solutions.

The success of the business originates from three core principles – herd management, grassland budgeting and financial software.

AgriLand recently sat down with Barry Lynch – the man behind the company with clients in Ireland, the UK, New Zealand and seven other countries – to find out more.

The first solution the company unveiled to Irish farmers was HerdMaster – a full herd management and accounts system for both PC and mobile devices.

The company later went on to develop AgriNet Grass, which is currently being used in many countries for grass measuring and budgeting.

Touching on the formation of AgriNet Grass, Barry said: “In 2009, we realised that we needed to keep moving with new technology.

“There are three legs in the farm data stool: herd software, grassland software and financial software.

“When we started moving into the cloud, we looked at those three and felt we should bring the grass management software to the cloud environment first.

We started off in 2009 and we had AgriNet Grass ready in the spring of 2010. One of the reasons why AgriNet Grass is working so well is because it’s built around the discussion group format and has a great reputation for ease of use.

For the betterment of the industry, and to help create a national grass database for Irish farmers, AgriNet Grass agreed to merge its Irish client base and database in with Teagasc PastureBase Ireland in 2016.

However, Barry explained that the company is currently expanding the ever-popular AgriNet Grass for non-Irish clients and an extensive re-investment in to AgriNet Grass is ongoing at this moment.

After the development and successful rolling out of AgriNet Grass, the next link in the chain was Cashminder.ie from AgriNet.

Cashminder is a simple and quick farm cash management system that allows farmers to track their money and provide data quickly to their accountant, their farm advisor and to the Teagasc eProfit monitor.

We focused on the financials next. Compliance is important, but managing the business financially is more important. Cashminder takes in data from online co-ops and banks to create cash flow reports and budgets fast.

“Because it’s web-based, farmers can pull in people from outside and the data is more useful because it’s visible to other people.”

The next step – AgriNet HerdApp

Launched earlier this year, AgriNet HerdApp provides a mobile dairy and beef herd phone solution that meets all the key requirements.

HerdApp enables cross compliance with Bord Bia, registration of calves with AgFood.ie, along with a whole host of other features.

“It’s all about getting the balance right between simplicity, mobility, data recording and the maximum amount of usable data,” Barry explained.

“HerdApp syncs data from the ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) database. This means, from the very start, the farmer has all the historical information without having to input a single thing. All the cows, calving dates, milk recording and AI dates are there seamlessly.”