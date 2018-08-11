Ballinamore bungalow and land ‘ideal for young person starting out’

The uncertainty surrounding Brexit has impacted on Leitrim land sales with less UK buyers in evidence at present, according to Gordon Hughes of Gordon Hughes estate agents, Ballinamore.

“Up to 12 to 18 months ago, we had a lot of UK business – it would have accounted for as much as 40% but with the uncertainty around Brexit, people from the UK are sitting on the fence,” said Hughes.

Irish farmers and particularly those from the east coast have stepped into the breach, according to the agent.

Farmers inside the county often report difficulty in accessing finance and we have a lot of part-time farmers in Leitrim.

Land is selling for an average of €4,000 per acre in Leitrim at present, said Hughes, who is currently handling the sale of Ardlougher, Gorvagh P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon.

The four-bedroom bungalow comes with approximately 31.5ac of farmland, stone outbuildings and a hay shed, as well as entitlements.

The property is in a quiet rural setting; 5km from the town of Ballinamore and located at the end of a lane way. “This makes it ideally suited for those seeking a dwelling in a private location,” Hughes said.

Development Potential

Completely refurbished in 2008, Hughes said the property, which has been on the market since July 26, is in good condition throughout. “It is ideally suited for those seeking a small farm holding with residential dwelling.”

He sees it as having good development potential for a buyer who may also wish to carry out an alternative home business due to the large amount of outbuildings included in the sale.

The accommodation spans approximately 120sq m. It comprises: hallway; living room with solid fuel burner; kitchenette; bathroom and four bedrooms – two with built-in wardrobes.

“The property would ideally suit a young farmer starting out with money available through extended family. It could suit a couple with one partner working from home or interested in setting up an on-farm enterprise,” Hughes said.

The guide price for Ardlougher is €215,000. Viewing is strictly by appointment.