End in sight: Farmers near completion in length-of-island cycle

A group of north Tipperary farmers who are cycling the length of the country in aid of a farm charity are coming near the end of their journey after five days.

The group – consisting of members from Devil’s Bit branch of Macra na Feirme, based in north Tipperary – are currently cycling from Malin Head, Co. Donegal – which is the most northerly point on the island of Ireland – all the way to Mizen Head, Co. Cork, which is the island’s southernmost coast.

The journey is being carried out to raise funds for the farm accident support network Embrace FARM.

The route covers some 800km of roads along the way, with the team travelling down along by the western coast to reach its destination, as reported in AgriLand last week.

The cyclists include: Caoimhe Egan; Thomas Kelly; John Keane; Padraic Kennedy; Jonathan Dwyer; Joe Maher; and Michael Kelly.

Having now reached Co. Cork, the journey is now in its last leg, with Devil’s Bit Macra’s Facebook page keeping interested onlookers up-to-date.

Day 1 – Malin Head to Bundoran – 150km;

Day 2 – Bundoran to Tuam – 145km;

Day 3 – Tuam to Kilkee – 144km;

Day 4 – Kilkee to Kilarney – 110km;

Day 5 – Killarney to Mizen Head – 120km. According to the page, the journey routes took in planned stages per day: