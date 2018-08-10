Blight warning in place this weekend

A Status Yellow blight warning has recently been issued by Met Eireann, as weather conditions conducive for the spread of the disease is set to occur this weekend.

It is expected that the weather will be very changeable this weekend, as well as being very mild at times.

Today, Friday, is expected to be bright and fresh with a mixture of cloudy and sunny spells. Well scattered showers will become mainly confined to Ulster by this evening, while temperatures will range between 15º to 20º in westerly breezes.

It is forecast to be generally dry and clear tonight, with lows of 5º to 10º. Low cloud and drizzle may affect southwestern counties by the end of the night.

Opportunities for both drying and spraying will be limited over the coming days.

According to the Irish meteorological office, recent rainfall has reduced soil moisture deficits (SMDs) to close to normal over the west and north of the country.

But a lack of rainfall means that the deficits continue to remain stubbornly high through many southern and eastern counties, it added. SMDs are expected to remain broadly unchanged in the coming seven days.

Tomorrow

Rain and drizzle is forecast to gradually spread eastwards during tomorrow, but most of Leinster and Ulster will have a bright and dry morning.

Advertisement

Rain is set to be heaviest through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 21º in freshening southerly winds.

Tomorrow night is likely to become mostly dry as the last of the rain clears northeastwards, with just the odd residual shower occurring.

There will be a risk of some mist and fog as winds fall off light. It will be mild and humid, with overnight lows of 13º to 15º.

Sunday

Conditions will be humid and calm on Sunday, with a scattering of slow moving showers.

Overall, it is set to be cloudy – but a few sunny spells may break through.

It will be rather warm in parts, with highest temperatures of 18º to 22º, according to Met Eireann.

Outlook

Early indications suggest that Monday will be largely dry with sunny spells and just well scattered showers.