Fodder incentive measure 2018: What you need to know

Further details of the €2.75 million ‘Fodder Production Incentive Measure for Tillage Farmers 2018’ have been brought to light following the publication of the initiative’s application form yesterday (Wednesday, August 8).

The programme, announced last Friday (August 3) by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, is designed as an incentive for tillage farmers to produce extra feed this autumn to help ease the anticipated fodder shortage expected to hit the country – following incredibly difficult growing conditions for livestock farmers in recent months.

Following on from the details announced by the minister when the news originally broke last week, further details have been put in place by the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Conditions

According to the department, applicants’ crops must be grown to commercial requirements and the recommended seeding and fertilisation rates must be adhered to.

The crop must be grown on lands declared as a tillage crop on farmers’ 2018 BPS applications.

The crop must be growing for a minimum of eight weeks prior to harvest/grazing in situ and must be maintained/utilised, in the case of grass species only, until at least February 1, 2019.

If removed before this date the application will be deemed ineligible. Brassica crops can be removed earlier once the harvesting/grazing has been fully completed.

As made clear in the initial announcement, upon fully documented verification of eligibility, a payment rate of €100/ha will apply to applicants claiming a brassica crop of forage rape / stubble turnips / rape / kale hybrid or €155/ha for applicants sowing short-term grass species such as Italian ryegrass, hybrid ryegrass or westerwolds.

Perennial ryegrass and other grass mixes are ineligible.

Similar to other schemes, submission of incorrect or false information will render an application ineligible.

Applications

In the event of eligible applications in excess of the total budget available for the measure being received, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will implement reduced payments on a linear basis as appropriate.

The measure will run from August 3 to September 15; applications must be submitted by close of business on Monday September 17, 2018.

Applicants may be required to supply any additional information or documentation that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine may request. Such documentation may be required in order to verify compliance with the requirements and objectives of the measure.