Glanbia selects location for $470 million US joint venture

Glanbia has selected the location for a new $470 million cheese and whey plant in the US, which it is building in a collaborative project with American partners.

Glanbia Nutritionals, Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) and Select Milk Producers have announced that they have, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, selected the City of St. Johns, Michigan as the preferred location for their new joint venture.

This venture will comprise a large-scale cheese and whey production facility for the state of Michigan, which is now expected to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2020 at a cost of $470 million.

The new facility will process 3.6 million litres of milk per day into a range of cheese – some 135,000 million tonnes per year – and whey products for US and international markets, employing approximately 250 staff when in full production.

In addition, the partners confirm that an agreement has been reached with Proliant Dairy Ingredients to process the whey permeate. Proliant will invest $85 million in an adjoining facility, creating up to 38 jobs.

The preferred site in St. Johns meets key selection criteria in terms of strategic location relative to milk supply, strong transport links, a positive business environment and labour availability, according to Glanbia.

The partners have engaged with state and city officials, as well as community leaders to address issues such as cost, infrastructure and planning in order to finalise the decision.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation today approved a package of incentives that address these areas.

Commenting on the announcement, Brian Phelan, chief executive officer of Glanbia Nutritionals, said: “The finalisation of the preferred location is a critical step on our journey to deliver a new ultra-modern dairy facility in Michigan.

“We want to thank the state and city authorities for their continued support as we move to commence construction as soon as possible.”