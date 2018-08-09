McHale and Fendt demo day to be hosted on 60ac of grassland

A McHale and Fendt demonstration day – set to take place on Thursday, August 16 – is being organised by McHale Farm Machinery.

The demonstration is scheduled to take place between 12:00pm and 4:00pm on 60ac of grassland located on the Racecourse Road in Roscommon town (to the rear of the Corrib Oil filling station; Eircode: F42 VF63).

Speaking to AgriLand, McHale Farm Machinery’s John Joe Cummins explained that there will be a full range of McHale products present at the event, along with Fendt tractors from the 800, 700, 500 and 300 ranges.

There will also be a number of older Fendt tractors working on the day, he added.

A series of demonstrations is set to take place at the event, including: mowing; raking; baling; wrapping; and stacking. It is hoped that the size of the site will allow a continuous flow of demonstrations throughout the day, Cummins explained.

This is an ideal opportunity for customers to come along and see the latest from Fendt and McHale and speak to representatives from both companies.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the event can contact McHale Farm Machinery on: 093-33326.

Advertisement

Depending on how this event goes, McHale Farm Machinery – which has dealerships in Kilmaine, Co. Mayo and Athenry, Co. Galway – will consider holding other demonstration days this year.

Cummins noted that this summer has provided ideal working conditions for machinery.

He added that sales of mowers, rakes, tedders and other grass equipment have “went well this year”, while sales of contractor-spec tractors have “performed okay”.